Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
May 28, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that further to the
announcement dated February 3, 2020, on May 28, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") , pledged a
further 69,000 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.07 each
("RDSA Shares") in order to maintain the value of the collateral against
the mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V.
Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares
and retains full voting rights.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Ben
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Van Beurden
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction,
(iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Ordinary shares with a nominal
Description of the financial instrument value of EUR0.07 each
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
A pledge of 69,000 RDSA Shares
in the Company as collateral against
a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot
N.V. Ben van Beurden remains the
beneficial owner of the pledged
RDSA Shares and retains full voting
Nature of the transaction rights.
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Currency N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Price N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Volume 69,000
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Total N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 69,000
Price N/A
Total N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Date of transaction May 28, 2020
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside trading venue
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
