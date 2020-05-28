Log in
Business Leaders
Ben van Beurden

Birthday : 04/23/1958
Public asset : 14,723,137 USD
Linked companies : Royal Dutch Shell plc
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer

Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

05/28/2020 | 10:44am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   May 28, 2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that further to the 
announcement dated February 3, 2020, on May 28, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a 
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") , pledged a 
further 69,000 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.07 each 
("RDSA Shares") in order to maintain the value of the collateral against 
the mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. 
 
   Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares 
and retains full voting rights. 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
First Name(s)                                             Ben 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                          Van Beurden 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                                 Chief Executive Officer 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/amendments                  Initial notification 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                          Royal Dutch Shell plc 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier code                     21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, 
 (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                           A Ordinary shares with a nominal 
Description of the financial instrument          value of EUR0.07 each 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                                  GB00B03MLX29 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
                                            A pledge of 69,000 RDSA Shares 
                                          in the Company as collateral against 
                                          a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot 
                                            N.V. Ben van Beurden remains the 
                                            beneficial owner of the pledged 
                                          RDSA Shares and retains full voting 
Nature of the transaction                               rights. 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Currency                                                  N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Price                                                     N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                  69,000 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Total                                    N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                                    69,000 
 Price                                     N/A 
 Total                                     N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction                      May 28, 2020 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction                     Outside trading venue 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: +31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.21% 14.948 Delayed Quote.-42.75%
WTI 3.05% 32.704 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
