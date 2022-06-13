Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Benedetto Vigna

Age : 52
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Ferrari NV
Biography : Benedetto Vigna is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Ferrari NV.

Vigna to set out Ferrari's route into electric vehicle era

06/13/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car is seen at the Auto Zurich Car Show in Zurich

MILAN (Reuters) - Nine months after taking the top job, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna will be expected this week to explain how the carmaker will preserve its cachet - and top tier prices - in a future of electrified cars.

The Italian luxury sports carmaker is set to unveil its much awaited business plan on Thursday, heading into the new era of cleaner, silent and electric mobility.

That is a particular challenge for the likes of Ferrari, which built its brand over decades by perfecting the roaring and super powerful engines that drive its cars.

A tech veteran with 26 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Vigna, who started at Ferrari last September, is tasked with marrying innovation with tradition.

"We should expect a clear focus on technology transition, qualifying the key burning question, namely how the company will evolve in this new environment, not only in terms of products portfolio," said Marco Santino, a partner for automotive practice at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

Ferrari has already presented four hybrid models and promised its first full-electric car in 2025.

It has said strategic partnerships will be key to accessing new technologies while keeping capital expenditure under control.

The company is expected to reveal the relevant areas for new partnerships, which could develop along the lines of an existing tie-up with Britain's Yasa, now part of Mercedes, which is supplying technologies for electric drive for Ferrari's hybrid models.

The CEO said earlier this year that Ferrari would rely on partners to develop bio and synthetic fuels which could be an additional green option alongside all-electric technology.

GRAPHIC: FERRARI (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znpneowadvl/HvSpC-ferrari%20(1).png)

NEW SUV

By announcing its first sport-utility vehicle (SUV), the Purosangue, for the coming months, Ferrari is also moving into a lucrative market segment where competitors such as Lamborghini, part of Volkswagen group, already operate.

"A key challenge in the mid-term is to maintain best-in-class profitability while supporting a unique effort in developing new technologies and innovative solutions," Santino said.

Besides core technology, Vigna has a number of other areas where he could leave a mark, analysts say, including data and connectivity, intellectual property, Formula One motor sports performance and increased manufacturing complexity.

Ferrari's range has risen to nine models, plus limited edition cars, in recent years, with six-, eight-, 12 cylinder, hybrid and soon full electric engines under production.

Investors appear to be keeping faith. Shares in the company have been almost flat in the past 12 months, versus an 18% drop for the European auto index and a 13% drop for the luxury index.

Rival Aston Martin lost almost 70% over the same period, while Tesla shares were among the few to outperform Ferrari.

But Vigna has something to prove.

"A lot is riding on the upcoming Capital Market Day to change valuation parameters for a business which seems to have been on autopilot in recent years and may need a transformational strategy," analysts at Jefferies said.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

By Giulio Piovaccari


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -9.55% 553.4 Delayed Quote.-54.78%
FERRARI N.V. -3.00% 181.82 Delayed Quote.-29.75%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -3.50% 62.66 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
TESLA, INC. -3.12% 696.69 Delayed Quote.-34.07%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.60% 146.76 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
Most Read News
 
06/10JACK MA : China's regulatory thaw leaves investors eager yet uneasy
RE
06/07ELON MUSK : Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
RE
06/08ELON MUSK : Twitter plans to provide Musk with data on bots - Washington Post
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Elon Musk opens door to a Tesla talent exodus
RE
06/06KAZUO OKADA : Ousted board of Philippine casino sues Japanese tycoon Okada after resort seized
RE
06/09DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn sees gold going 'higher, perhaps much higher'
RE
06/09ELON MUSK : Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event after Musk job warning
RE
Latest news about Benedetto Vigna
 
05:05aBENEDETTO VIGNA : Vigna to set out Ferrari's route into electric vehicle era
RE
05:01aVigna to set out Ferrari's route into electric vehicle era
RE
05/04Ferrari fits new Purosangue SUV with trademark V12 roar
RE
05/04Ferrari Equips First SUV With 12-Cylinder Engine
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Ferrari N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Ferrari Posts Record Revenue in Q1; Profit Jumps 16%
MT
05/04Ferrari 1Q Earnings Rose; Confirms 2022 Forecast
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 