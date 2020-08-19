Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 10 different companies and pr

Billionaire Arnault's Agache to hold 27% of Lagardere LCM unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 01:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: LVMH luxury group Chief Executive Bernard Arnault announces their 2019 results in Paris

Billionaire Bernard Arnault moved to shore up his influence in French conglomerate Lagardere by acquiring a 27% stake in Arnaud Lagardere's personal holding firm, as a battle over the future of the Lagardere business heats up.

Bernard Arnault's and Arnaud Lagardere's financial companies issued a joint statement on Wednesday to say Arnault's investment unit Financiere Agache would hold around 27% of Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM).

The partnership between Arnault, who runs luxury goods company LVMH, and Lagardere comes as Arnaud Lagardere has been looking to secure his own position amid pressure from activist fund Amber Capital and Vivendi billionaire Vincent Bollore.

The broader Lagardere SCA business comprises of a mix of travel retail outlets and a media division which houses well-known titles such as Paris Match and Hachette, but it has been mired by weak results.

In July, Lagardere posted a first-half loss of 481 million euros ($574 million) and net debt of around 2.1 billion euros, but Bernard Arnault said he was committed to those two core areas of the Lagardere business.

"This investment gives tangible form to the long-standing relationship between our two families and shows our commitment to the integrity of the Lagardère group based on its two priority areas, Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail," Arnault said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vivendi and Amber Capital have acquired stakes of more than 20% in the main Lagardere SCA company and are looking to gain boardroom seats to obtain more influence over the future strategy and direction of the company.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 1.29% 3.132 Real-time Quote.-20.51%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.92% 352.4 Real-time Quote.-23.56%
LAGARDÈRE SCA 0.60% 15.19 Real-time Quote.-22.29%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.01% 386 Real-time Quote.-6.80%
VIVENDI SE 0.84% 23.93 Real-time Quote.-8.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Bernard Arnault
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks
DJ
01:57aELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding
RE
08/13JEFF BEZOS : Amazon Cleared for Space Launch, but Broadband Venture Questions Remain
DJ
08/13MASAYOSHI SON : Pandemic delivers first crisis lessons to Southeast Asia's Grab
RE
08/17WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Joins the Gold Rush
DJ
08/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Firm Goes for Gold -- WSJ
DJ
08/18DAVID SIMON : Innovator and Traditionalist
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group