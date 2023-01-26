Advanced search
Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 10 different companies and...

LVMH's Arnault brushes off succession question

01/26/2023 | 01:20pm EST
LVMH luxury group presents full year results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the boss of luxury giant LVMH and the world's richest man, brushed away questions about his succession with a joke on Thursday.

The 73-year old earlier this month reshuffled top management at his luxury goods empire, tightening his family's grip with the appointment of his daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior, and naming a new boss for Louis Vuitton.

Asked by an analyst about succession plans at a post-results conference where his children featured prominently in the front row, Arnault said: "You will have noticed that the retirement age is being raised."

France is in the middle of a pension reform that would increase the age for retiring to 64 from 62 currently, and is being fiercely opposed by unions.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.77% 790 Real-time Quote.15.12%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.17% 801.6 Real-time Quote.16.53%
Popular Business Leaders
 