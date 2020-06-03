Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who founded Groupe Arnault SE and who has been the head o

LVMH's Arnault mulls ways to renegotiate deal with Tiffany - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York

By Greg Roumeliotis and Pamela Barbaglia

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is exploring ways to reopen negotiations on the French luxury goods giant's $16.2 billion (£12.87 billion) acquisition of U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co, as U.S. social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic weigh on the retail sector, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

LVMH agreed to acquire Tiffany in November, but the deal has yet to close pending regulatory approvals. Arnault said at the time Tiffany would "thrive for centuries to come" under LVMH.

Arnault has been in talks with his advisers this week to identify ways to pressure Tiffany to lower the agreed deal price of $135 per share, the sources said. He is considering whether he can argue that the New York-based company is in breach of its obligations under the merger agreement, they said.

LVMH has not yet settled on a strategy to pursue a deal price cut and has not asked Tiffany to reopen negotiations, according to the sources. It is not clear whether it will do so, and what arguments it could pursue.

Tiffany does not believe there is a legal basis to renegotiate the deal, the sources said. The company is in compliance with financial covenants under the merger agreement with LVMH, and expects to remain so after declaring a quarterly dividend two weeks ago, the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations, first reported on Tuesday by fashion trade publication WWD, are confidential.

LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While Arnault now has concerns about overpaying for Tiffany, he still believes in the deal's strategic rationale, according to the sources. Tiffany will give LVMH a bigger share of the lucrative U.S. market and expand its offerings in jewelry, the fastest-growing sector in the luxury goods industry.

Were Tiffany to rebuff LVMH's bid to reopen the deal, their dispute could end up in Delaware court, the sources said. An acrimonious end to the deal would make it more difficult for LVMH to make another attempt at acquiring Tiffany in the future, they said.

Several acquirers have walked away or renegotiated deals in the wake of the pandemic. In the retail sector, private equity firm Sycamore Partners walked away from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in L Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.72% 400 Real-time Quote.-14.75%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 2.21% 393.45 Real-time Quote.-7.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Bernard Arnault
 
12:25pBERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault mulls ways to renegotiate deal with Tiffany - sources
RE
05/25BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company
RE
03/21BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France
RE
2019BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
2019BERNARD ARNAULT : Inside LVMH, Tiffany to Fall Under CEO Arnault's Exacting Eye
DJ
2019BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Acquisition Will Pose Arnault's Greatest Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
2019BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
2019BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
2018BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH boss Arnault taps son for top communications job
RE
2018BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH chief Arnault's adviser Pierre Gode dies aged 73
RE
2017BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH boss Arnault says assets referred to in 'Paradise Papers' known to tax bodies
RE
2017BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Profit Rises 24% in First Half
DJ
2017BERNARD ARNAULT : Belgium drops case against business of LVMH chief Arnault
RE
2017BERNARD ARNAULT : Arnault Unifies Business Empire -- WSJ
DJ
2017BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
05/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group