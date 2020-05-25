Log in
Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who founded Groupe Arnault SE and who has been the head o

LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company

05/25/2020 | 02:55am EDT
LVMH luxury group Chief Executive Bernard Arnault announces their 2019 results in Paris

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.

Lagardere's eponymous publishing and media group, locked in a stand-off with activist investor Amber Capital over the past four years, has been beefing up its defences by attracting allies as investors, including French media magnate Vincent Bollore and his Vivendi group.

Groupe Arnault and Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM) said in a joint statement that Groupe Arnault would buy a stake equivalent to around one quarter of the share capital of LCM.

The link-up will "strengthen the corporate structure and financial capacities of LCM. The family groups led by Bernard Arnault and Arnaud Lagardere will act in concert with regard too Lagardere SCA," the statement said.

Earlier this month, Lagardere fended off Amber Capital's attempt to replace the company's supervisory board..

Amber has raised its stake in Lagardere to 18% in recent weeks, making it the top shareholder ahead of the Qatari Investment Authority.

Lagardere has long been under fire for its sprawling business mix and for underperforming on the stock market.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Domininique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ -0.16% 2.508 Real-time Quote.-35.42%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.56% 353 Real-time Quote.-22.29%
LAGARDÈRE SCA 5.71% 11.76 Real-time Quote.-42.31%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.41% 356.5 Real-time Quote.-14.22%
VIVENDI SE 0.33% 19.655 Real-time Quote.-24.01%
