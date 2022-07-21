Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who has been the head of 10 different companies and occup

LVMH's Bernard Arnault restructures holding for 'long-term family control'

07/21/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire and LVMH chief Bernard Arnault has changed the legal structure of his family holding company Agache to a joint-stock partnership to ensure family control over LVMH in the long term, the company said on Thursday.

The change does not affect its current shareholding, Arnault said in a statement.

Under the new legal set-up, the family holding company will be controlled by Agache Commandite SAS, which will be held equally by Arnault's five children.

A filing with the French market authority showed that the Arnault family, through various legal entities, owns 47.99% of LVMH and has 63.5% of voting rights in the luxury group.

Arnault, 73, is CEO and chairman of LVMH and has not publicly named a successor for the sprawling luxury empire he built through acquisitions.

LVMH bylaws were changed at the annual shareholder meeting in April to raise the maximum age of its chief executive officer to 80 from 75.

All five children hold senior management positions at labels in the group.

The eldest, Delphine Arnault,47, and Antoine Arnault, 45, children from his first marriage, are also both on the group's board of directors.

Alexandre Arnault, 30, is an executive at Tiffany & Co. while Frederic Arnault, 27, is chief executive officer of TAG Heuer.

The youngest, Jean Arnault, 23, joined the group a year ago, directing marketing and development for Louis Vuitton's watches division.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.06% 620.5 Real-time Quote.-15.62%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.21% 633.3 Real-time Quote.-13.60%
Most Read News
 
07/15ELON MUSK : ordering a deal to close
RE
07/19WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental Petroleum, edges closer to 20% stake
RE
07/15Is Warren Buffett's interest in Occidental a bet against recession?
RE
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank growing faster than expected in Mexico -CEO
RE
07/15ELON MUSK : Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter's request for expedited trial - WSJ
RE
02:12aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 ad group cuts earnings outlook
RE
07/19CATHIE WOOD : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news about Bernard Arnault
 
03:26pBERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Bernard Arnault restructures holding for 'long-term family control'
RE
06/16LVMH CEO : H1 Performance on 'Very Good Track'
MT
06/16LVMH on 'a very good track' for first half, CEO says
RE
06/16LVMH CEO says company is on "a very good track" regarding H1
RE
05/25Vivendi boosts ownership stake in Lagardere to 55%, extends offer until June 9
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 