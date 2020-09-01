Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Arnault

Birthday : 03/05/1949
Place of birth : Roubaix (59) - France
Biography : Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 10 different companies and pr

Vivendi and Amber to go to court over Lagardere's EGM refusal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 02:27am EDT
The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen at the group's shareholders meeting in Paris

French media conglomerate Vivendi and activist fund Amber Capital - the two biggest shareholders in French company Lagardere - said they would go to court over Lagardere's refusal to hold a special shareholders meeting.

The legal challenge highlights an intensifying and bitter battle to gain influence over Lagardere, which has pitted French billionaires Vincent Bollore and LVMH's Bernard Arnault against each other.

Late on Monday, Lagardere rejected a request by Amber and Vivendi to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), aimed at giving Amber and Vivendi boardroom seats at Lagardere to hold greater influence over the company.

"Following the refusal by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Partners of Lagardère concerning the respective proposals from Amber Capital and Vivendi, these two companies will refer the matter to the Paris Commercial Tribunal to seek a shareholders meeting, in accordance with the law and with their August 10 agreements," the companies said in a joint statement.

Lagardere is one of France's most high-profile companies, with a portfolio of businesses including publishing titles such as Paris Match and a travel retail division, but the company has been bogged down by weak results.

Amber Capital has been embroiled in a tug-of-war with Lagardere's managers since 2016, as it pushes for a shake-up in the governance of Lagardere, which in July posted a first-half loss of 481 million euros (430.08 million pounds).

It has been joined in its efforts for a board revamp by billionaire Bollore and the Vivendi media group he controls, which has built up a 23.5% stake in Lagardere. Amber, a 20% stakeholder, and Vivendi are asking for four Lagardere board seats between them.

Bernard Arnault, who runs luxury goods group LVMH, is investing in the personal holding company of Arnaud Lagardere, the firm's managing partner - effectively backing the firm and its bosses, which have brushed off Amber in the past.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE -0.25% 3.14 Real-time Quote.-19.07%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.11% 358 Real-time Quote.-21.72%
LAGARDÈRE SCA -0.42% 16.55 Real-time Quote.-14.46%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.99% 396.7 Real-time Quote.-5.17%
VIVENDI SE 0.29% 23.87 Real-time Quote.-7.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Bernard Arnault
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
08/26PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed Palantir to go public via direct listing, reveals 2019 loss of $580 million
RE
08/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains
RE
08/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'
RE
02:33aWARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
08/28PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group