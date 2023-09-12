Looney took over the role in 2020, replacing Bob Dudley, who retired in the same year.
BP declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Reuters) -BP's Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney is to resign, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Looney took over the role in 2020, replacing Bob Dudley, who retired in the same year.
BP declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Bernard Looney is on the board of Rosneft Oil Co. and Russian Geographical Society and Chief Executive Officer & Director at BP Plc.
In the past he occupied the position of Senior Vice President at B P Alaska, Inc.
Mr. Looney received an undergraduate degree from University College Dublin and an undergraduate degree from Stanford University.
|Linked companies
|BP PLC
|Chief Executive Officer
|BP Technology Ventures Ltd.
|Chief Executive Officer