Oil futures mark a new high for the year, up a third straight week

Oil futures on Friday mark new highs for the year, up a third week in a row.

Fuel Prices Are Soaring: Who Is Feeling the Pinch?

Production cuts made by OPEC and its allies have pushed crude oil to 10-month highs.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the outlook for the energy sector, gasoline prices affects on inflation readings, Canadian manufacturing sales, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Inside Exxon's Strategy to Downplay Climate Change

Internal documents show what the oil giant said publicly was very different from how it approached the issue privately in the Tillerson era.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Rise Sharply

Commercial crude-oil supplies rose by 4 million barrels last week to 420.6 million barrels, compared with analysts predictions that inventories would fall by 1.9 million barrels.

With CEO Out, BP Faces Choice of Whether to Abandon Green Push

The surprise departure of Bernard Looney presents an opportunity for the oil giant to again prioritize fossil fuels.

Saudi Oil Cuts Set to Keep Gasoline Prices Higher

The International Energy Agency expects a significant supply shortfall for the rest of this year and says low inventories could lead to market volatility.

Tullow Oil Narrows Production View

Tullow Oil posted a sharp fall in first-half profits and forecast slightly lower full-year output of 58,000-60,000 barrels a day, due to its Jubilee field underperforming.

As OPEC's Energy Influence Wanes, China's Minerals Clout Rises

But geography and innovation mean cobalt, lithium and copper can never be weaponized as effectively as oil and gas.

BP CEO Bernard Looney Resigns

The oil company said Looney was "not fully transparent" about past personal relationships with colleagues.

