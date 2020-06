Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that the head of BP, Bernard Looney, has been approved as member of its board of directors by the annual meeting of shareholders.

Robert Dudley, Looney's predecessor, has remained on the Rosneft's board, where he has worked since 2013. BP owns nearly a fifth of Rosneft, its biggest foreign investment and the source of a third of its total output.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)