Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Tapie

Birthday : 01/26/1943
Place of birth : Paris (75) - France
Biography : Politician, businessman, actor, singer, Bernard Tapie is on the French media scene for thirty...

French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie dies

10/03/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French businessman Bernard Tapie arrives to attend the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -Bernard Tapie, a French businessman https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/obituary-eclectic-french-tycoon-tapie-dies-aged-78-2021-10-03 and former Olympique de Marseille (OM) president who led the soccer club to the Champions League title in 1993, died on Sunday aged 78.

Tapie, whose business interests also included a stake in sportswear company Adidas, had been suffering from stomach cancer for several years.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to Tapie's family in a statement, saying he and his wife "have been touched by the news of the death of Bernard Tapie, whose ambition, energy and enthusiasm were a source of inspiration for generations of French people".

A charismatic president of Marseille from 1986 to 1994, he was at the helm when OM beat AC Milan 1-0 in the final of the Champions League. He was later sent to prison for corruption in a match-fixing scandal in the French first division.

"Olympique de Marseille learned with deep sadness of the passing of Bernard Tapie. He will leave a great void in the hearts of the Marseillais and will forever remain in the legend of the club," OM said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gilles GuillaumeEditing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.57% 270.25 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
Most Read News
 
09/28JAMIE DIMON : Exclusive-JPMorgan's Dimon cautions a U.S. default would be 'potentially catastrophic'
RE
09/29CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya says SPAC slowdown separated 'wheat from chaff'
RE
09/29PATRICK DRAHI : Exclusive-Telecoms tycoon Drahi in talks to buy French satellite firm Eutelsat - sources
RE
09/30HELENA HELMERSSON : H&M's Sept sales hit by supply delays after profit tops pre-pandemic level
RE
10/01THOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Credit Suisse shareholders back board's risk reinforcements
RE
09/27RUPERT MURDOCH : ISS urges Tesla investors not to re-elect James Murdoch, Kimbal Musk
RE
09/30MARY BARRA : S&P 500 on Track -2-
DJ
Latest news about Bernard Tapie
 
05:42aBERNARD TAPIE : French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie dies
RE
06/02ORANGE : French Prosecutor Urges Judges to Impose Jail Sentence, Fine on Orange CEO
MT
06/02BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO in appeals trial over Tapie affair
RE
2019STÉPHANE RICHARD : Orange CEO Richard secures his position after acquittal
RE
2019ORANGE : French judges to rule on Tuesday in Orange CEO fraud trial
RE
2019BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO over Tapie affair
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 