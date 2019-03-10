Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernard Tapie

Birthday : 01/26/1943
Place of birth : Paris (75) - France
Biography : Politician, businessman, actor, singer, Bernard Tapie is on the French media scene for thirty...

Tycoon Tapie goes on trial in long-running French business saga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: French businessman Bernard Tapie arrives to attend the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The tycoon at the center of a decades-old French legal battle that has dragged politicians and business leaders in its wake goes on trial on Monday accused of fraud.

Bernard Tapie, the larger-than-life businessman and one-time chairman of Olympique Marseille football club, is embroiled in a fight over a fraught 1993 corporate deal and the compensation he won from the state 15 years later.

The case has already been through the civil courts and prompted a 2016 trial of Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund but at the time finance minister, for her role in the saga. She was convicted of negligence but escaped fines or jail time.

Six people will now be tried in a criminal court, including Tapie, 76, and Stephane Richard, the chief executive of telecoms group Orange, who is accused of being complicit in the disputed state payment.

Richard was Lagarde's chief of staff in 2008.

The complex case harks back to when Credit Lyonnais bank bought Tapie's stake in the then-struggling sportswear company Adidas 26 years ago.

The bank, which was government owned at the time, later sold its stake on for a much higher price, leading the businessman to accuse it of defrauding him.

Tapie was awarded a 403 million euro ($453 million) state-funded payout as part of a 2008 settlement approved by Lagarde. But litigation continued and he was ordered by a French court to return the funds in 2015, with the ruling confirmed by other judges in 2017.

The businessman, who is suffering from cancer, is also being tried for misusing public funds. He told France's JDD newspaper that he was stopping any form of treatment for his illness so he could stay lucid during the trial.

"This trial is one of the most important moments of my life," Tapie said. "What matters to me is that we establish, resoundingly, that I was not the crook."

Richard, who is accused of hiding some aspects of the compensation deal from Lagarde, denies any wrongdoing.

"He is looking forward to being able to explain himself in public and demonstrate that the allegations against him are baseless," his lawyer Jean-Etienne Giamarchi said.

The French government, which has a 23 percent stake in Orange, has said Richard will have to step down if he is convicted.

The trial is due to last until April 5. The accused face potential maximum prison sentences of five to seven years, and fines of up to 375,000 euros.

(Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Emmanuel Jarry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Bernard Tapie
 
08:34pBERNARD TAPIE : Tycoon Tapie goes on trial in long-running French business saga
RE
2017BERNARD TAPIE : Orange boss and tycoon Tapie sent to trial in France - source
RE
2017BERNARD TAPIE : French tycoon Tapie ordered to pay back 400 million euros to state
RE
2017BERNARD TAPIE : Paris prosecutor asks that Orange's CEO Richard face trial in Tapie case - source
RE
2016BERNARD TAPIE : Orange CEO under fire at Tapie affair trial of IMF's Lagarde
RE
2016BERNARD TAPIE : IMF's Lagarde says confident ahead of hearing in Tapie case
RE
2016BERNARD TAPIE : IMF's Lagarde trial in Tapie case to begin December 12
RE
2016BERNARD TAPIE : IMF's Lagarde to stand trial in Tapie case
RE
2016BERNARD TAPIE : French telecoms boss Richard to face tribunal over Tapie affair
RE
2015BERNARD TAPIE : Lagarde Ordered to Stand Trial in France Over Tapie Dispute
DJ
2015BERNARD TAPIE : IMF chief Lagarde to face French trial over Tapie affair
RE
2014BERNARD TAPIE : IMF Chief Lagarde Not Under Formal Investigation in Tapie Case -- Update
DJ
2014BERNARD TAPIE : Lagarde Not Under Formal Investigation in Tapie Case
DJ
2013BERNARD TAPIE : French judges seize Tapie assets in arbitration case
RE
2013BERNARD TAPIE : Orange CEO held for further questioning in Tapie case
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.