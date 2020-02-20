Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bernhard Hodler

Age : 59
Public asset : 4,384,247 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Swiss bank Julius Baer slammed for money laundering failures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Swiss bank Julius Baer in Zurich

Swiss bank Julius Baer has been reprimanded by the country's watchdog for ignoring money laundering risks in handling millions of francs of suspect payments linked to corruption in Venezuela and world soccer body FIFA.

In a highly critical report, FINMA said there had been scores of failings at Switzerland's third-largest bank, such as when it accepted a 70 million Swiss franc ($71 million) transfer for a Venezuelan customer in 2014 despite knowing he was accused of corruption.

The regulator's announcement, which outlined serious lapses as recently as 2018, comes as Switzerland seeks to change its image as one of the globe's most opaque and secretive financial centres.

FINMA told Julius Baer to improve its controls and appointed an auditor to oversee the group. Nonetheless, it did not make use of its power to demand the return of profits linked to the wrongdoing, meaning the bank faces no financial penalty.

The supervisor said it had uncovered systematic failings and management inaction on money-laundering risks, saying the vast majority of the more than 150 sample transactions it had taken showed irregularities between 2009 and early 2018.

Julius Baer acknowledged the lapses.

"We accept FINMA's findings and regret the shortcomings identified in our business with Latin American clients," said Chairman Romeo Lacher. "This is not compatible with the risk culture that we are striving to achieve."

The bank's shares were down 2.7% by 0920 GMT.

BRIBERY SCANDAL

FINMA said the failings were connected to cases of corruption linked to Venezuelan oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and FIFA - which has been embroiled in a bribery scandal that led to former president Joseph Blatter and former vice-president Michel Platini being banned from soccer in 2015 over illicit payments.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Thursday it had filed an indictment against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke, who it has charged with accepting bribes.

Venezuela's PDVSA, where military officials took over management in late 2017, is subject to sanctions from Washington, imposed in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

FINMA appointed an agent to investigate Julius Baer in 2017, broadening its probe in 2018 following the arrest of a Baer banker in the United States.

The watchdog said the bank had to take steps to identify bankers whose clients had a high money-laundering risk and adjust its pay and disciplinary policy to avoid risk. Baer said it had since improved and would take action demanded by FINMA.

The bank last year appointed company insider Philipp Rickenbacher as chief executive, replacing Bernhard Hodler, its former risk chief who took over when predecessor Boris Collardi abruptly left in 2017 to help run unlisted rival Pictet.

Pictet, where Collardi is a managing partner and joint head of wealth management, said Collardi and the bank declined to comment.

"What was already an open secret has now been confirmed. Julius Baer sailed too close to the wind," ZKB analyst Michael Kunz said in a note.

(Corrects in paragraph 14 to show Collardi is one of several partners at Pictet; also corrects spelling of Bernhard Hodler in same paragraph)

(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by David Holmes)

By Silke Koltrowitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE -1.93% 48.28 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 59.27 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WTI 0.26% 53.89 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Bernhard Hodler
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/13TIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/14ALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler sees coronavirus hit of 'several hundreds of millions'
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Philip Green Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group