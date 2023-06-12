ProSiebenSat.1 programming chief Wolfgang Link to leave company

UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - Executive Board member Wolfgang Link, who is responsible for the core entertainment business, is leaving television group ProSiebenSat.1. He is leaving the company after 14 years on July 15, 2023 "on the best of terms," the MDax company announced surprisingly on Monday evening after the close of business in Unterfohring near Munich. In the future, the Group's CEO and ex-RTL manager Bert Habets, who has been in office since November, will be responsible for the heart of the Group himself. Link will continue to support ProSiebenSat.1 as an advisor until at least the end of the year.

Under Link's leadership, the TV group had decided, among other things, to produce news from its own newsroom again and to focus on local content. According to the Group, the manager was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020 and had most recently devoted his attention to the complete takeover of the streaming platform Joyn.

This is already the second change on the ProSiebenSat.1 Executive Board within a few months: The Group had already parted ways with its Chief Financial Officer Ralf Gierig at the end of April. He was succeeded by Martin Mildner, who was previously responsible for finance at the internet group United Internet./ngu/rin/men