Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Beth Mooney

Age : 64
Public asset : 16,225,090 USD
Linked companies : AT&T Inc. - KeyCorp
Biography : Beth Elaine Mooney is Chairman at Neighborhood Progress, Inc., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at

KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney Joins Ford Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

By Michael Tobin

Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that KeyCorp Chief Executive Beth Mooney is joining the company's board of directors. Ms. Mooney's arrival brings the board to 14 members after director Ellen Marram retired earlier this year.

Ms. Mooney has been KeyCorp's chief executive since May 2011 and joined the company in 2006.

"Beth is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial industry," Ford's Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in prepared remarks.

Ms. Mooney, who is also on the board of directors for AT&T Inc. (T), will join the board's audit and nominating & governance committees.

Ms. Marram didn't stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting, having reached its mandatory retirement age.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.30% 10.11 Delayed Quote.32.55%
KEYCORP -1.29% 17.61 Delayed Quote.20.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Beth Mooney
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement - report
RE
07/09RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
07/04ELON MUSK : Car parts group Valeo announces 500 million euros of orders for its 'Lidar' sensors
RE
07/10RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
07/09STÉPHANE RICHARD : Orange CEO Richard secures his position after acquittal
RE
07/05OLA ROLLÉN : Norwegian prosecutor won't appeal verdict on Hexagon's Rollen, making his acquittal final
RE
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Michaël Ringier Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About