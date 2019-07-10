KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney Joins Ford Board of Directors

By Michael Tobin

Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that KeyCorp Chief Executive Beth Mooney is joining the company's board of directors. Ms. Mooney's arrival brings the board to 14 members after director Ellen Marram retired earlier this year.

Ms. Mooney has been KeyCorp's chief executive since May 2011 and joined the company in 2006.

"Beth is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial industry," Ford's Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in prepared remarks.

Ms. Mooney, who is also on the board of directors for AT&T Inc. (T), will join the board's audit and nominating & governance committees.

Ms. Marram didn't stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting, having reached its mandatory retirement age.

