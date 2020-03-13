Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bill Gates

Birthday : 10/28/1955
Place of birth : Seattle (Etat de Washington) - United States
Biography : Mr. William H. Gates, Sr., is a Chairman at TerraPower LLC, an Independent Director at Berkshire Hat

Bill Gates to Leave Boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway--2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:21pm EDT

By Aaron Tilley

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board of directors, marking the biggest boardroom departure in the tech industry since the death of longtime rival and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs.

Mr. Gates, who also is vacating his board seat at Berkshire Hathaway Inc., intends to focus more on his philanthropic efforts. He will continue to serve as a technical adviser to Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, the software company said late Friday.

Mr. Gates, who is 64 years old, founded Microsoft in 1975 with childhood friend Paul Allen. He built up the company into one of the most powerful forces in the burgeoning industry of personal computing. In 2000, he handed the role of CEO to longtime colleague Steve Ballmer, but he remained active at the Redmond, Wash.-based company as its chairman.

Mr. Gates and Mr. Jobs, who died in 2011, became the faces most closely associated with the rise of personal computers. Microsoft and Apple now rank as the two largest public companies, each with a market value of more than $1.2 trillion.

"Microsoft will always be an important part of my life's work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company's ambitious goals," Mr. Gates wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure.

Microsoft dominated computing in the 1990s with its Windows operating system and Office productivity applications. Its position attracted regulatory scrutiny, leading the U.S. Justice Department to sue the company in 1997 for illegally bundling its Internet Explorer web browser with Windows, at one point raising the prospect of the company being broken up on antitrust grounds. The eventual settlement with the Justice Department placed limits on how Microsoft operates but kept the software giant intact.

The success of Windows helped turn Mr. Gates, a Harvard University dropout, into one of the world's richest people. He has plowed some of that wealth into his foundation and other philanthropic causes.

Mr. Gates in 2008 scaled back involvement in day-to-day operations of Microsoft, focusing more on work the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2014, when Mr. Nadella was appointed CEO of the company, Mr. Gates stepped down as chairman but stayed on as a board member and technology adviser. He continued to influence strategic decisions at Microsoft and visit its offices.

James Whittaker, a former distinguished engineer at Microsoft who left the company in 2019, said Mr. Gates continued to show up at Microsoft's campus once or twice a month. He would frequently weigh in on issues affecting the company. "Whatever Bill says becomes law," Mr. Whittaker said.

Most recently, Mr. Gates spent a lot of his time at Microsoft on devising tools that could make businesses more productive, said S. Somasegar, a former Microsoft corporate vice president who left in 2015 and is now a managing director at Seattle venture capital firm Madrona Venture Group. Microsoft has been one of several tech companies to promote so-called low-code tools to make it easier for regular employees to write software applications.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, who has a long-running friendship with Mr. Gates, said former American Express Co. CEO Kenneth Chenault would replace Mr. Gates on the conglomerate's board. Mr. Chenault, who joined Facebook Inc.'s board in 2018, won't seek re-election, the social-media company said Friday.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 6.25% 289000 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 14.22% 158.83 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Bill Gates
 
07:21pBILL GATES : Bill Gates to Leave Boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway--2nd Update
DJ
06:06pBILL GATES : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside
RE
2019BILL GATES : Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann to step down after five years
RE
2019BILL GATES : Facebook Hires Top State Department Lawyer and Bill Gates's Former PR Chief
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Wsj
RE
2018BILL GATES : Former Hedge-Fund Titan and Bill Gates Are Betting Billions on Tampa
DJ
2018BILL GATES : Hong Kong market could open cash flood gates for U.S. biotechs
RE
2018BILL GATES : Nigeria needs to boost social spending to sustain growth - Gates
RE
2017BILL GATES : Gates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Pair to Fight Forgotten Diseases
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Pam Edstrom Burnished the Image of Bill Gates and Microsoft
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Gates Foundation to Invest Up to $140 Million in HIV-Prevention Device
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Bill Gates, investors launch $1 billion clean tech fund
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
01:24pELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
06:06pBILL GATES : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group