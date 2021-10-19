Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bill Gates

Birthday : 10/28/1955
Place of birth : Seattle (Etat de Washington) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available

Britain strikes green investment partnership with Bill Gates

10/19/2021 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France

LONDON (Reuters) -Bill Gates is working with the British government to invest and bring down the cost of new greener technologies to help countries hit net-zero emission targets by 2050.

Speaking at a Global Investment Summit alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Gates said investment was needed to further develop new technologies that were currently too expensive for the consumer market.

Gates said he would work with the UK to identify which projects should be backed, and that he expected at least one of the projects to be ready to scale up in the next five years.

"We will scale those up and bring down that cost, so we'll get these to the same place we are today with solar and onshore wind, and so they can be scaled up to reduce emissions," he said.

Johnson's government said the 400 million pound ($552 million) partnership would supercharge green tech investment across the country, including in areas such as green hydrogen, long-term energy storage, sustainable aviation fuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide.

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, made the commitment through his Breakthrough Energy Catalyst which brings together a coalition of private investors who want to back innovation to tackle climate change.

Britain has already pledged at least 200 million pounds to the development of new UK projects, and investors and businesses in the Gates project will match that sum.

($1 = 0.7251 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 4.68% 29.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.01% 307.29 Delayed Quote.38.16%
Most Read News
 
10/15JACK DORSEY : Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet
RE
10/12CATHIE WOOD : ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'
RE
10/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
RE
10/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank turns a profit in Brazil
RE
10/18MATTHEW MOULDING : THG's Moulding gives up 'golden share' after stock tumbles
RE
10/12JACK MA : Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
RE
10/18BILL GATES : Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm
RE
Latest news about Bill Gates
 
05:13aBILL GATES : Britain strikes green investment partnership with Bill Gates
RE
04:55aBill gates says can't expect cop26 to solve everything
RE
04:52aBill gates says very optimistic tech advances will help us hit 2050 net zero
RE
04:40aBill gates says expects at least one technology to be ready to scale over next five years
RE
04:40aBill gates says joint funded projects begin next year
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 