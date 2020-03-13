Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bill Gates

Birthday : 10/28/1955
Place of birth : Seattle (Etat de Washington) - United States
Biography : Mr. William H. Gates, Sr., is a Chairman at TerraPower LLC, an Independent Director at Berkshire Hat

Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 06:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: American Express Chairman and CEO Chenault gestures during the White House summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection in Palo Alto

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that former American Express Co Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault has been nominated to the conglomerate's board of directors, replacing Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates.

The change was disclosed in Berkshire's annual proxy filing, ahead of its scheduled May 2 annual meeting.

Chenault, 68, led New York-based American Express from January 2001 to February 2018, and became one of the most prominent black CEOs in corporate America.

Berkshire knows Chenault well, having long been American Express' largest shareholder, and ending 2019 with an 18.7% stake in the travel and financial services company.

Gates, 64, has known Buffett since 1991 and been a Berkshire director since 2004, but now devotes most of his attention to philanthropy, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He is also the world's second-richest person, worth $103.6 billion according to Forbes magazine. Buffett ranks fourth, at $76 billion.

Microsoft announced separately on Friday that Gates stepped down from its board.

In Friday's filing, Berkshire also recommended that shareholders reject a proposal by four New York City public pension plans that lists of outside candidates for board seats include "qualified female and racially/ethnically diverse candidates."

Three members of Berkshire's 14-person board are women, and Chenault would become the only black director.

Berkshire said it has for decades "forcefully" preferred directors with integrity, business savvy, an owner-responsive mindset and a deep personal interest in the company.

It said Cnehault emerged as a "standout and unanimous choice" after its governance committee reviewed 23 candidates for board seats last year.

Berkshire said it may choose future board members from that list, noting that four directors, including Buffett, are between 89 and 96 years old.

The proxy filing also detailed compensation for top Berkshire executives in 2019.

Buffett was awarded $374,773, including his usual $100,000 salary plus $274,773 for personal and home security services.

Vice Chairmen Greg Abel, 57, and Ajit Jain, 68, who respectively oversee Berkshire's non-insurance and insurance operations, were each awarded $19 million, up from $18 million in 2018.

Buffett sets compensation for Abel and Jain, who many investors view as top candidates to eventually succeed him as CEO. Berkshire does not grant stock options.

While Berkshire's annual meeting will be held as scheduled, the coronavirus pandemic prompted Buffett on Friday to cancel other shareholder events in Omaha for the May 1-3 weekend.

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 14.22% 158.83 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Bill Gates
 
06:06pBILL GATES : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside
RE
2019BILL GATES : Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann to step down after five years
RE
2019BILL GATES : Facebook Hires Top State Department Lawyer and Bill Gates's Former PR Chief
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2019BILL GATES : Wsj
RE
2018BILL GATES : Former Hedge-Fund Titan and Bill Gates Are Betting Billions on Tampa
DJ
2018BILL GATES : Hong Kong market could open cash flood gates for U.S. biotechs
RE
2018BILL GATES : Nigeria needs to boost social spending to sustain growth - Gates
RE
2017BILL GATES : Gates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Pair to Fight Forgotten Diseases
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Pam Edstrom Burnished the Image of Bill Gates and Microsoft
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Gates Foundation to Invest Up to $140 Million in HIV-Prevention Device
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Bill Gates, investors launch $1 billion clean tech fund
RE
2016BILL GATES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
01:24pELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
01:48pCARSTEN SPOHR : Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group