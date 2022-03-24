Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Mineral exploration company
KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and
Bill Gates, said on Thursday it would begin drilling in
Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles.
KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine
learning to hunt for raw materials, last year secured a 51%
stake in the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast,
which is operated by London-listed Bluejay Mining.
The joint venture plans to use drones to make a
high-resolution magnetic survey of the area and plans to drill
3,000 meters this year.
"The objective is to target massive nickel, copper, cobalt
and platinum group metals," Bluejay Mining said in a statement.
KoBold is a privately-held company whose principal investors
include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology
fund backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates,
Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, and Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos.
"Fully electrifying the global economy is our generation's
greatest challenge," said KoBold CEO Kurt House.
"To accomplish that lofty goal we must accelerate our
efforts to find the key materials for the electric vehicle
revolution," he said.
Other KoBold investors include Silicon Valley venture
capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, Norwegian state-controlled
energy company Equinor, and Ray Dalio, founder of the
world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.
