Bill Gates

Birthday : 10/28/1955
Place of birth : Seattle (Etat de Washington) - United States
Biography : Founder of 6 different companies, among them: Microsoft Corp., Cascade Investment LLC and TerraPower

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/04/2019 | 06:16am CET
Oil Rises for Fourth Day Despite Declines on Wall Street

Oil prices ended higher for a fourth straight session as investors shrugged off declines on Wall Street and focused instead on indications major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, are reducing output as promised. 

 
Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs. 

 
Analysts See 49 Billion Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Friday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week declined by 49 billion cubic feet -- much less than the average decline for this time of year. 

 
American Midstream Receives Revised Buyout Offer From ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners has offered to buy common units in the partnership that it and its affiliates don't own already for $4.50 a unit. 

 
PG&E Is Sued Over 2013 California Wildfire

Geysers Power Co., a unit of Calpine Corp., said a circuit breaker in a utility switchyard caused a fire that destroyed one of its power plants, causing it more than $20 million in damages. 

 
Fracking's Secret Problem-Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast

A data analysis of about 16,000 locations operated by 29 of the biggest producers in Texas and North Dakota reveals that many are yielding less than their owners projected to investors. Such projections can create an "illusory picture." 

 
Chesapeake Energy, Fracking Pioneer, Bet on Oil. Then Prices Plunged

Chesapeake Energy shifted its focus to oil from natural gas just in time for oil prices to tumble 40% since October. 

 
Trump's Tech Battle With China Roils Bill Gates Nuclear Venture

Bill Gates said an effort to develop safer and cheaper nuclear reactors at a company he co-founded is now unlikely to proceed because of recent changes in U.S. policy toward China. 

 
Miners Cut Back in Largest U.S. Coal Region

Miners in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana are leaving more of the fossil fuel in the ground as prices fall for alternatives including natural gas. 

 
Tesla Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cuts

Tesla reported Model 3 sedan deliveries that missed Wall Street's estimates and said it would cut prices on all its vehicles, news that drove shares of the electric-car maker down nearly 7%.

