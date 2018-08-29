Nordstrom Inc. Names Brad Smith to Be Chairman of the Board

By Colin Kellaher



Nordstrom on Wednesday said it named Brad Smith chairman of the board, effective Nov. 1.

The Seattle fashion retailer said Phil Satre, who has been chairman since 2016, will remain on the board.

Mr. Smith, who joined Nordstrom's board in 2013, last week announced plans to step down as chief executive of TurboTax and QuickBooks maker Intuit and become executive chairman at the end of the year.

Nordstrom earlier in August reported strong second-quarter results and last week announced a $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com