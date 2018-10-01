News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks.

Bitcoin's 10th Birthday Won't Be a Happy One

Cryptocurrency prices have hit the skids this year after bitcoin soared nearly 1,400% in 2017.

Big U.S. Banks Face Increase in Attempted Cyberattacks

Some large U.S. banks have seen an uptick in attempted cyberattacks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, at a time when federal officials are stepping up warnings to banks about cyberthreats.

REITs Fall Behind During Third Quarter

After a strong second quarter, real-estate investment trusts slipped behind broad stock benchmarks during the third quarter.

LendingClub Settles Federal Charges of Misleading Bank Partner

LendingClub an online lender, reached an agreement with federal prosecutors on Friday to settle charges it defrauded the bank it uses to issue loans to consumers.

How Dirty Money Disappears Into the Black Hole of Cryptocurrency

A Wall Street Journal investigation documents millions of dollars in suspicious trades through ShapeShift, a company backed by mainstream venture capitalists.

Lehman Brothers to Distribute Another $2 Billion to Creditors

More than a decade after Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed, the team winding it down plans to pay out $2 billion to creditors next week. The distribution, the 16th since the investment bank failed in September 2008, will bring the total payout in the firm's bankruptcy to more than $126 billion.

Investors Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks

Bank stocks are suffering their worst week in six months, the latest sign that investors remain cautious on the financial sector even as the U.S. economy grows at the fastest pace in years.

Brady Dougan Stages His Wall Street Comeback

As CEO of Credit Suisse, Brady Dougan was the ultimate Wall Street survivor-until he was ousted in 2015. Now he is preparing a second act.

Fed's Williams: Further Gradual Rate Rises Justified by Economic Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he's very much on board with more rate increases, but he cautioned the time is arriving when the central bank won't be able to give as much guidance about the monetary policy outlook.