Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bret Taylor

Age : 40
Public asset : 269,048,436 USD
Linked companies : salesforce.com, inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Bret Steven Taylor founded FriendFeed, Inc. and Quip LLC. Mr. Taylor holds the position of Co-Presid

Exclusive: Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources

03/09/2021 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc is grooming its chief operating officer Bret Taylor for a chief executive position to support the U.S. business software conglomerate's co-founder Marc Benioff, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources said Taylor's potential promotion is not imminent and could happen in the coming months.

Salesforce's previous co-chief executive, Keith Block, stepped down last year, leaving Benioff without a formal co-pilot at a time when the San Francisco-based company is battling Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp in the booming business software market.

Competition intensified after work-from-home arrangements surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving corporate demand for technology tools to collaborate and process data.

While Benioff accepted a co-CEO arrangement with Block, he may relinquish his CEO title for an executive chairman role when Taylor is promoted, the sources said. There is apprehension about opting for co-CEOs again given the challenges of delineating responsibilities for these roles, one of the sources added.

A co-creator of Alphabet Inc's Google Maps, Taylor is a Stanford University-trained engineer credited with devising Facebook Inc's "like" button as the social media giant's chief technology officer.

No decision has been made, the sources said. The preparations are a recognition of Taylor's contributions to the company, they added.

Colleagues described Taylor as an unassuming executive focused on developing new products. He was a key driving force behind Salesforce's biggest acquisition, its $27.7 billion takeover of workspace messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc, as well as deals for software companies Tableau and Mulesoft, one of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Salesforce declined to comment. Taylor did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Since joining Salesforce five years ago after the company acquired his start-up Quip for $750 million, Taylor has helped tackle thorny technical and product issues, integrating its various sales, marketing, e-commerce and customer service tools that run on different back-end databases.

For example, Taylor spearheaded a system dubbed "Customer 360" with various software tools that allow clients to track their own customers.

"He's Parker 2.0," said one of the sources, referring to co-founder and director Parker Harris, who led Salesforce's early technology and product development and is still involved in strategic planning.

Taylor served as Salesforce's product chief before becoming chief operating officer in 2019. One of his biggest challenges will be to weave Slack into Salesforce's other cloud applications to compete with Microsoft's messaging service Teams, the sources said.

Block became Salesforce's first and only co-CEO to date in 2018. He stepped down 18 months later but remained an advisor to Benioff. A former Oracle sales executive, Block helped Salesforce land several $100-million-plus contracts.

Benioff, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $8.5 billion, has expanded his reach beyond Salesforce in recent years, acquiring Time Magazine and supporting philanthropic efforts aimed at improving the San Francisco Bay Area.

During the pandemic he has also spent more time working from Hawaii, where he has maintained a home for decades, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Stephen Nellis in San Francicsco; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and David Gregorio)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.50% 2055.34 Delayed Quote.14.54%
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK -1.22% 36.5 Delayed Quote.16.09%
FACEBOOK, INC. 3.82% 267.19 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.54% 234.535 Delayed Quote.4.13%
Latest news about Bret Taylor
 
01:03pBRET TAYLOR : Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources
RE
12:26pJACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin
RE
07:15aMELISSA BARNES : Eli Lilly Senior Vice President Myles O'Neill, Melissa Barnes to Retire
DJ
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion
RE
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of His Shares
DJ
03/08JOHN MILLER : Roche joins AstraZeneca in ditching U.S. bladder cancer indication for immunotherapies
RE
03/08LAURENCE DEBROUX : Heineken CFO Laurence Debroux to Step Down
DJ
03/07JACK MA : sources
RE
03/06CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic
RE
03/06JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
03/05RANDALL STEPHENSON : Former AT&T chief Stephenson joins Walmart board
RE
03/05CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
03/04JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Jay-Z's Tidal for $297 mln
RE
03/04REID HOFFMAN : Hippo to go public in $5 billion merger with Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman-backed SPAC
RE
03/04LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/06JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
03/06CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic
RE
03/04REID HOFFMAN : Hippo to go public in $5 billion merger with Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman-backed SPAC
RE
03/03JING YANG : China's Tencent Becomes an Investment Powerhouse, Using Deals to Expand Its Empire
DJ
03/05CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
03/03EMMANUEL FABER : Danone needs new independent chairman instead of Faber, says investor Artisan
RE
03/04JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Jay-Z's Tidal for $297 mln
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Luigi Gubitosi Yves Guillemot Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Manfred Knof Hariolf Kottmann Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma John Miller Aditya Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Nicolas Namias David Nicol Xavier Niel Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Gilles Schnepp Feike Sijbesma Erich Sixt Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Eric Yuan Pierre-andré De Chalendar Ranieri De Marchis Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ