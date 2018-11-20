Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Brian Cornell

Age : 59
Public asset : 27,639,351 USD
Biography : Brian C. Cornell is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies.

Yum Brands Names Brian Cornell as Non-Executive Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2018 | 12:30am CET

Yum Brands on Monday announced that Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive of Target, has been appointed nonexecutive chairman of the board.

Mr. Cornell--who has served on the board of the Louisville, Ky.-based owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell since 2015, and is 59 years old--will succeed Robert Walter, 72 years old, who is retiring. Mr. Walter, the founder and retired chairman and CEO of Cardinal Health, will remain a member of the Yum Brands board, which he joined in 2006 and served as nonexecutive chairman since 2016.

"We sincerely thank Bob Walter for his strong leadership, invaluable insights and many significant contributions to Yum Brands, particularly during this exciting and transformative time for our company as we're becoming more focused, more franchised and more efficient," Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed said in a statement.

"At the same time, I'm thrilled that Brian Cornell has agreed to become non-executive chairman of Yum Brands, ensuring a seamless transition of the Board's leadership," Mr. Creed added.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH -1.60% 54.57 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
TARGET CORPORATION -2.37% 77.79 Delayed Quote.22.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Brian Cornell
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
11/16PATRICK THOMAS : Moody's Cuts PG&E's Credit Rating
DJ
11/15PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
11/15JOHN PAULSON : Paulson seeks immediate resignation of Detour Gold's CEO
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry
RE
11/15WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE
11/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.