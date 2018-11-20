Yum Brands Names Brian Cornell as Non-Executive Chairman

Yum Brands on Monday announced that Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive of Target, has been appointed nonexecutive chairman of the board.

Mr. Cornell--who has served on the board of the Louisville, Ky.-based owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell since 2015, and is 59 years old--will succeed Robert Walter, 72 years old, who is retiring. Mr. Walter, the founder and retired chairman and CEO of Cardinal Health, will remain a member of the Yum Brands board, which he joined in 2006 and served as nonexecutive chairman since 2016.

"We sincerely thank Bob Walter for his strong leadership, invaluable insights and many significant contributions to Yum Brands, particularly during this exciting and transformative time for our company as we're becoming more focused, more franchised and more efficient," Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed said in a statement.

"At the same time, I'm thrilled that Brian Cornell has agreed to become non-executive chairman of Yum Brands, ensuring a seamless transition of the Board's leadership," Mr. Creed added.

