AIG's General Insurance Unit Posts Underwriting Loss -- Earnings at a Glance

The coronavirus pandemic led to a $87 million underwriting loss for AIG's General Insurance unit. AIG CEO Brian Duperreault warned that the industry faces its biggest losses in history. The Williams Cos. fell to a loss because of the drop in oil prices amid the pandemic, while Tenet managed a profit of $93 million compared with a year-ago loss.

In earnings reported in the morning session, two companies that posted gains -- GATX and Tyson Foods -- each expressed concerns about the future as efforts to contain the virus have put the brakes on the global economy.

Here is a rundown of the latest corporate earnings:

AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's multi-year effort to turn around the long-underperforming core unit selling policies to companies globally continues, the insurer says in its 1Q earnings release. But the CEO says Covid-19 "will be the single largest [catastrophe] loss the industry has ever seen," and the 1Q virus-related costs it tallied at $272M led to an $87M underwriting loss for the General Insurance unit.

Tenet swung to a profit of $93 million, or 88 cents a share, from a loss of $12 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit from continuing operations rose to $1.28 a share from 60 cents a share. The hospital chain said the coronavirus pandemic hit operations in the second half of March as the number of patients declined significantly due to governmental shelter-in-place orders and the elimination of elective surgeries. Also, Tenet's hospitals haven't been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Shake Shack said demand is showing signs of picking up, but warned that it expects to face new operational challenges as it looks to reopen dining rooms amid the lifting of some social-distancing restrictions. Same-store sales fell 12.8% during the quarter. "As mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country, the company experienced an immediate and drastic reduction in sales levels compared to the prior year," Shake Shack said.

Williams Cos. swung to a loss in the fiscal first quarter as the company recorded a large impairment charge related to the recent oil price decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The oil and natural gas pipeline operator posted a loss of $517 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a profit of $195 million, or 16 cents a share, in last year's first quarter.

Earnings reported earlier Monday, at a glance:

GATX posted a near 12% increase in net profit for the first quarter, but the railcar lessor withdrew its 2020 guidance amid uncertainty from the pandemic.

Tyson Foods had higher sales in its latest quarter, with orders from retailers rising while those from restaurants and other food-service customers fell, but the meat processor warned in its outlook that it expects higher operating costs and negative effects on sales volumes for the rest of the year.

Other earnings reported Monday, at a glance:

Air Canada: The Canadian airline showed a loss for the first quarter as the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak took hold on the travel industry.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corp.: The Chinese company reported a 25% decline in its first-quarter net profit, as the pandemic hurt sales volumes across its businesses.

CNA Financial Corp.: The U.S. insurance company swung to a first-quarter loss, with its investment results hurt by the pandemic.

Ferrari NV: The Italian luxury car maker said its net profit and revenue fell during the first quarter, and it lowered its guidance for 2020 in light of the pandemic.

IMAX Corp.: The entertainment company swung to a loss from a profit in the previous quarter as the pandemic led to the temporary closure of movie theaters.

Loews Corp.: The U.S. conglomerate, whose companies include Loews Hotels & Co., Altium Packaging and CNA Financial Corp., reported a net loss and falling revenue for the first quarter, citing the effects of the pandemic on its businesses.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.: The Newark, N.J.-based energy company reported a smaller first-quarter profit, but its adjusted profit topped analysts' expectations.

Starwood Property Trust Inc.: The commercial real-estate investment trust turned a loss for the first quarter amid market volatility caused by the pandemic.

Westpac Banking Corp.: The company, one of the biggest lenders in Australia and New Zealand, logged a sharp fall in half-year earnings and deferred its interim dividend decision in the face of concerns over significant increase in bad debts due to Covid-19.