Former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to head CDK Global
11/07/2018 | 03:24pm CET
(Reuters) - CDK Global Inc on Wednesday named Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive officer and president, more than four months after he resigned from the top job at Intel following a probe that found he had a consensual relationship with an employee.
IT and digital marketing solutions provider CDK Global's current CEO Brian MacDonald will step down after over two years at the helm.
(This story corrects paragraph 2 to show MacDonald led CDK for over two years, not one)
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)