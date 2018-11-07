Log in
Brian Krzanich

Age : 57
Public asset : 11,992,271 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Mr. Brian M. Krzanich is an Independent Director at Deere & Co., a Chief Executive Officer at Intel

Former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to head CDK Global

0
11/07/2018 | 03:24pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks at the Intel Keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - CDK Global Inc on Wednesday named Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive officer and president, more than four months after he resigned from the top job at Intel following a probe that found he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

IT and digital marketing solutions provider CDK Global's current CEO Brian MacDonald will step down after over two years at the helm.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to show MacDonald led CDK for over two years, not one)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.80% 48.11 Delayed Quote.4.22%
Latest news about Brian Krzanich
 
