Brunello Cucinelli

Age : 68
Public asset : 1,731,977,116 USD
Linked companies : Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
Biography : Founder of Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Progetto Digitale Srl and Brunello Cucinelli Hong Kong Ltd., Brunello Cucinelli presently is Executive Chairman for Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Chairman at Teatro Stabile dell'Umbria and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Fedone Srl. Mr. Cucinelli is also on the board of Fondazione Altagamma, Cashmere Paris SARL, Cucinelli Brunello Europe SRL and Parmenide SRL and Chairman of Foundation Brunello Cucinelli.

Brunello Cucinelli raises 2022 revenue guidance after sales jump in Q2

07/12/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Brunello Cucinelli label is seen on a shirt at the factory in Solomeo village near Perugia

MILANO (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli said on Tuesday it had raised again its revenue guidance for 2022 after posting a 46.4% sales jump in the second quarter of the year.

The brand known for cashmere clothing sees a revenue growth of 15% for this year which compares with a previous estimate of around +12%.

Cucinelli confirmed a revenue growth of around 10% in 2023 and said it expects revenues of approximately 1 billion euros ($1.01 billion) in 2024, it said in a statement.

After a 20% sales growth in the first quarter, the company's sales accelerated in the second quarter totalling 218.3 million euros, which compares with analysts' expectations of 212 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A. 2.64% 46.72 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
