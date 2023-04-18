Advanced search
Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Brunello Cucinelli

Age : 69
Public asset : 3,381,476,999 USD
Linked companies : Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
Biography : Founder of Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Progetto Digitale Srl and Brunello Cucinelli Hong Kong Ltd.,...

Cucinelli posts 33% rise in Q1 sales, confirms 2023 revenue growth forecast

04/18/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
Logo of Brunello Cucinelli is seen on a door at their company headquarters in Solomeo village, near Perugia

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli rose 33% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, driven by strong growth in the Americas and a rebound in Asia.

Cucinelli said that the demand growth in North America looked "increasingly structural", while the "decidedly positive trend" in China continued and confirmed the future potential of this important market for the group.

Sales for the three months ending in March came to 265.3 million euros ($290.6 million).

The fashion brand, best known for its cashmere clothing, confirmed its expectations of a sale increase of around 15% this year.

Cucinelli said it had decided to set up a new production facility in Italy's Abruzzo region, in the town of Penne which is known for its tradition of handcrafted manufacturing, particularly for men's suits.

"We believe that there is great potential for growth in this specific segment", the group said in the statement.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A. 1.72% 91.7 Delayed Quote.30.46%
12:16pCucinelli posts 33% rise in Q1 sales, confirms 2023 revenue growth forecast
RE
