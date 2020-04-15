European Luxury-Goods Retailers to Report Big 1Q Virus Hit -- Market Talk

16:07 GMT - European luxury-goods retailers are likely to report a drop in 1Q sales of as much as 20% as a result of disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, says JPMorgan. Those least affected by the crisis are likely to include Brunello Cucinelli, Hermes International and Kering, while Burberry Group, Ferragamo Group, Tod's and Moncler are thought to have suffered the most, JPMorgan says. Lockdown-related store closures across Asia-Pacific in February, and across Europe and the Americas from early March to the end of the month, likely hit the whole sector hard, the bank's analysts say. (philip.waller@wsj.com)