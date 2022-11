The new ten-year agreement will be effective from next January, while the first collection of glasses will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

The deal is an extension of the current collaboration between the two firms that began in 2021, including a capsule collection signed by Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica's exclusive brand Oliver Peoples, they added.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro editing by Federico Maccioni)