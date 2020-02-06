Log in
Bryan Durkin

Age : 59
Public asset : 16,147,523 USD
Linked companies : CME Group Inc. - ICAP plc
Presently, Bryan T. Durkin is President at CME Group, Inc. and President of GFX Corp. (a subsidiary

CME Group President Bryan Durkin to Step Down in May

02/06/2020 | 08:34am EST

By Chris Wack

CME Group Inc. (CME) said Thursday that Bryan T. Durkin will step down as president in May.

The company said Mr. Durkin will then begin serving as a special adviser to the company, reporting to CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Terry Duffy.

The CME Group board of directors also recommended that Mr. Durkin be slated for election to the company's board at its May annual meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Durkin is a 37-year veteran of CME Group.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

