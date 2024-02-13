Carl Icahn Reports Stake in JetBlue

Activist investor Carl Icahn has accumulated a 9.91% stake in JetBlue and might consider pushing for board representation, according to a regulatory filing.

BlackBerry to Cut Additional Jobs in Profitability Push

The company said it had made progress toward separating its internet-of-things and cybersecurity businesses and expects a positive cash position in the coming fiscal year.

Permian Rivals Reach Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil-and-Gas Behemoth

Diamondback Energy and Autry Stephens's Endeavor announce a merger as torrid dealmaking continues in the oil patch.

Tripadvisor shares jump after it forms committee to weigh potential transaction

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc. jumped after hours on Monday, after the travel-services platform said it had formed a special committee to consider "any proposals that may be brought forward for a potential transaction."

Former FirstEnergy Executives and Former Public Utility Official Indicted in Ohio

Samuel Randazzo, ex-head of state utilities, was accused of receiving more than $4.3 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to provide favorable official actions for the company.

Express Prepares for Debt Restructuring and Possible Bankruptcy Within Weeks

The apparel retailer has hired M3 and Kirkland & Ellis to advise it on discussions with lenders.

CSL Profit Rises, Boosts Dividend

Australia-based pharmaceuticals company CSL said its half-year statutory net profit rose by 17%, reflecting a strong performance in its main blood-plasma business.

CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Hit All-Time High on Gilead Deal

CymaBay Therapeutics shares jumped nearly 25% and hit a new record high in early trading after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $4.3 billion.

Michelin to Buy Back Shares After Flat 2023 Earnings

The French tire maker said the share buyback could be worth up to EUR1 billion over the 2024-2026 period. It also declared a EUR1.35 dividend for the year.

Digital Freight Startup CDL 1000 Acquires Rival NEXT Trucking

The combination of port trucking companies follows strains in the world of tech-focused shipping businesses.

