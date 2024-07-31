Stellantis: HSBC reduces its target price

HSBC announced on Wednesday that it had lowered its target price for Stellantis from €21 to €18, while maintaining its 'hold' recommendation on the stock.



Following the weaker-than-expected half-year results published by the automotive group last week, the intermediary said it feared further setbacks for the manufacturer.



It fears that the 2024 financial year will prove particularly difficult, and anticipates an increasingly unlikely recovery in the second half of the year.



HSBC is particularly concerned by the 23% drop in sales of RAM pickups in the US in the second quarter, an underperformance which it deems worrying in view of forthcoming product launches.



Beyond that, he adds, CEO Carlos Tavares' admission that the time between vehicle design and production will lengthen suggests a transition period until at least 2025.



While he expects 2025 to be a smoother year, the analyst predicts a "very complicated" third quarter, and warns that short-term earnings pressures could cause the Group to miss its annual targets for 2024.



