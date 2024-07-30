DETROIT (Reuters) - Jeep-maker Stellantis said on Tuesday it is offering a new round of voluntary buyouts to its U.S. salaried workers, the latest in a series of cost-cutting measures CEO Carlos Tavares is placing on its American operations.

The Netherlands-based automaker laid off 400 U.S. salaried workers in March and last year twice offered buyouts to groups of thousands of U.S. workers.

Stellantis' backlog of inventory and weakened margins in the U.S. market have been a point of concern for Tavares in recent conversations with analysts.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)