STORY: Stellantis is ready to fight for its place in Europe's electric vehicle market against strong competition from Chinese automakers, says its CEO Carlos Tavares.

"All the European countries are inviting the Chinese manufacturers to come to Europe. This is the fact." // "We are going to demonstrate to them that we have the right technology. We are going to demonstrate to them that we are a very fierce competitor."

Tavares made the comments as the group showed off its new EV production line in Serbia.

"...we at Stellantis, we are ready for the fight."

Serbia is pushing to become a key European supplier of sustainable raw materials, batteries and electric vehicles.

It signed a $206 million deal with Stellantis in 2022 for the production of an electric vehicle at its Kragujevac manufacturing plant, which is seen as a generator of growth for the entire region.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic says the plant could raise the country's GDP by half a percent next year alone.

And the country has reinstated a license for mining company Rio Tinto to develop Europe's biggest lithium mine, a potential boost to the continent's EV industry.

Serbia is eyeing an annual lithium output equal to about 17% of the European market, enough for about 1.1 million electric vehicles.