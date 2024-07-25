By David Sachs

Stellantis will review its manufacturing footprint in the U.K. because of a climate policy that Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said is harming the carmaker's business.

The government's zero emission vehicle mandate, which prescribes electric-car production totals for carmakers, is hurting Stellantis's bottom line, Tavares told investors Thursday.

The company has two factories in the U.K. making battery-electric vehicles, or BEVS, which are more expensive to produce than conventional vehicles.

"I have decided to trigger a strategic review of our business model in the U.K., because we cannot be making BEVs in the U.K. and be victims of the ZEV mandate," Tavares said. "This is a contradiction that the company cannot accept."

Tavares's remarks came on the same day that first-half earnings for his company, which makes Jeep, Dodge and a dozen other brands, plunged below expectations. Its profitability suffered in Europe, which he blamed partly on the mandate. Competition from Chinese carmakers also weighed on results, he said.

Slowing demand for BEVs has caused some carmakers to pull back on their transition plans and pivot their focus to gas-burning and hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis has had intensive talks with the U.K. government on about the policy, the CEO said.

"So far we don't have the answers we need," Tavares said. "We'll see what comes next."

