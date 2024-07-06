(Reuters) - India's Bandhan Bank said on Saturday it has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as its interim managing director and chief executive officer with effect from July 10.

The Kolkata-based private bank said the appointment is for a period of three months or until a new MD & CEO takes charge.

Bandhan Bank said in April that CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh would retire on July 9 after spending nearly a decade at the lender.

Kesh is currently executive director and chief operating officer at the bank.

