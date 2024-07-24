By Paul Ziobro

ServiceNow Chief Operating Officer CJ Desai resigned following an internal investigation related to the hiring of the former chief information officer of the U.S. Army and procuring government contracts.

The investigation by the board found that the hiring of the individual, who the company didn't name, violated company policy. That person, who led the company's public sector through leadership and business development efforts since 2023, has left ServiceNow.

The probe stemmed from a complaint that raised compliance issues during the procurement process related a government contract. ServiceNow, which provides cloud software, disclosed the investigation in May in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Desai, who also served as company president, resigned from all of his positions, effective immediately. SeviceNow said it believes the incident is isolated.

Chris Bedi, who has been at ServiceNow for over a decade, was named interim chief product officer.

ServiceNow disclosed the leadership change as it once again raised its outlook for the year, after second-quarter revenue rose 22%. Shares rose about 6% in after-hours trading.

The company reported a profit of $262 million, or $1.26 a share, compared with a profit of $1.04 billion, or $5.08 a share, for the same period a year earlier. Last year's results were boosted by a benefit from income taxes.

Adjusted earnings were $3.13 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $2.83 a share.

Revenue came in at $2.63 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of $2.61 billion, with subscription revenue up 23%.

The company lifted its outlook for subscription revenues, which it sees rising 22% this year, up slightly from its previous forecast, to between $10.58 billion and $10.59 billion.

For the third quarter, it expects subscription revenue between $2.66 billion and $2.67 billion. Analysts were around $2.67 billion.

