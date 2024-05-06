SAP: CEO's contract extended

SAP announced on Monday that it had extended the term of office of its current CEO, Christian Klein, by three years, i.e. until 2028, and that he will also become Chairman of the Executive Committee.



Klein had joined the German software group's Management Committee in 2018, before being appointed Co-CEO in 2019. From April 2020 onwards, he held the position of CEO on his own, while also acting as spokesman for the committee.



Christian Klein, who is only 44 years old, joined the company in 1999 and gradually rose through the ranks, becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2016.



In a press release, Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praises the CEO's "exceptional" contribution to the group's recent transformation into a cloud specialist.



Also quoted in the press release, Christian Klein now says he wants to make the European enterprise software giant a leader in artificial intelligence (AI).



