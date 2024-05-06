May 06, 2024 at 06:25 am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP has prolonged CEO Christian Klein's contract for a further three years, extending it to the end of 2028, the German software company announced on Monday.

In addition, Klein was named chairman of the executive board after previously serving as its speaker, said SAP, one of Europe's biggest tech firms.

Klein, who started his career at SAP in 1999 as a student, "has consistently driven SAP's transformation to a cloud company", said Hasso Plattner, chairman of the supervisory board and one of the company's founders.

"We are convinced that this will lay the foundation for SAP's continued growth in a highly dynamic IT industry," he added.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen and Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)