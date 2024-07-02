(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Serica Energy PLC - London-based upstream oil & gas company with operations in the UK North Sea - Says Chief Executive Christopher Cox buys 125,430 shares at 135.5 pence each on Tuesday. Shares worth around GBP170,000.

Staffline Group PLC - Nottingham, England-based company - Managing Director, Recruitment Ireland,

Martina McKenzie, sells 100,000 shares at 38 pence each in June. Worth total GBP38,000. McKenzie now holds 544,217 shares.

S4 Capital PLC - London-based advertiser - Oro en Fools, the personal holding vehicle of former Executive Directors Wesley ter Haar and Victor Knaap, buys 1 million shares at 45.31 pence each on Monday. Worth total GBP453,100. Chief Growth Officer Scott Spirit buys GBP24,703 worth shares at just under 46p each. Worth total GBP24,703.

Prudential PLC - London-based Asia-focused insurer - Independent Non-Executive Director Jeremy Anderson buys 10,000 shares at around 747 pence each. Worth total GBP74,700.

