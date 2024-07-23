Veolia: two appointments to finance department

Veolia announces the appointment of Emmanuelle Menning as Executive Vice President, Finance and Purchasing, effective September 1, and the arrival of Selma Bekhechi as Investor Relations Director.



Emmanuelle Menning, already a member of the Management Committee since September 2020 and with the utilities group since 2014, will join the Executive Committee and report directly to Managing Director Estelle Brachlianoff.



Selma Bekhechi also joined the Finance Department in June 2024 to head up Investor Relations and Financial Communications. Selma Bekhechi has also joined the Management Committee.



After 24 years with Veolia, six of which as head of Finance, Claude Laruelle has decided to give a new direction to his career. He will continue to support the Group in strategic M&A projects.



