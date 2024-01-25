Eni: meeting to discuss UK projects

Eni announces that its CEO, Claudio Descalzi, met in London with the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Zero Emissions, Claire Coutinho, to discuss Eni's activities and projects in the country.



In this context, Eni reiterated its intention to continue contributing to the UK's energy security and reaffirmed its role as a 'key partner' in the country's 'Net Zero' transition.



The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss Eni's ongoing investments in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector, as well as its holdings in offshore wind power.



Today's meeting was an excellent opportunity to align ourselves with the government on our mutual desire to move forward in the various areas in which we are investing, and on the conditions that can help to further accelerate the implementation of our projects' reacted Claudio Descalzi.



Eni's CEO said he shared the UK government's vision: natural gas to guarantee energy security; renewables and offshore wind to decarbonize the power sector; CCS (carbon capture & storage) to help difficult industries reduce their emissions and move to carbon neutrality; and fusion energy to shape the energy sector of tomorrow.





