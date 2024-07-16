By Najat Kantouar

Experian said revenue for its fiscal first quarter rose in line with expectations, and backed its guidance for the year.

The credit-reporting agency said Tuesday that for the three months ended June 30, organic revenue growth was 7%, with total revenue growth of 8% at constant exchange rates.

All four of its regions contributed positively to growth, it said. North America organic revenue grew 8%, Latin America's rose 5%, and U.K. and Ireland's increased 2%. Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific organic revenue was up 7%.

Looking ahead, Experian still expects to deliver organic revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8% in fiscal 2025 and good margin expansion, in the range of 30-50 basis points at constant currency.

Separately, the company said chief operating officer and director Craig Boundy will step down from his position on Aug. 20 to take up a new role as chief executive officer of McAfee Corp.

Write to Najat Kantouar at najat.kantouar@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-24 0230ET