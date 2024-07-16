(Alliance News) - Experian PLC on Tuesday announced a senior departure alongside revenue growth and unchanged growth expectations.

The Dublin-based consumer credit checker said Chief Operating Officer Craig Boundy will leave on August 20 to become chief executive officer of California-based virus-blocking software firm McAfee Corp.

The announcement came as Experian said revenue increased by 7% in the first financial quarter ended June 30, or 8% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth also was 7%.

Experian Chief Executive Officer Brian Cassin said growth expectations for the full year are unchanged, as the company anticipates organic revenue growth of 6% to 8% and margin accretion of 30 to 50 basis points at constant exchange rates on an ongoing basis.

In financial 2024, revenue from ongoing activities had climbed 7% at constant exchange rates. Revenue from ongoing activities was up 7.8% at actual growth rates at USD7.06 billion from USD6.55 billion in financial 2023.

Experian shares were down 1.6% to 3,583.00 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

