July 30 (Reuters) -

Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care has named former Woolworths executive Natalie Davis as its CEO, the companies said on Tuesday.

Davis, the former managing director of the supermarkets business at the Australian retail giant, will take over the role from incumbent Craig McNally starting October.

McNally has been managing director and CEO at Ramsay for the last seven years. The company's statement did not mention the reason for his exit.

Woolworths, which books major profits from its supermarkets operations, said it was searching for a replacement for Davis, who will continue at the grocery chain till the end of September. (Reporting by Sneha Kumar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)