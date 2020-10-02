Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  Toute l'actualité

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeToute l'actualitéMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bruce Linton

Age : 52
Public asset : 61,061,211 USD
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, which include: Canopy Growth Corp., Collective Growth Corp. and we

Canopy Growth : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in Q1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis Co plans to list on the Canadian stock market in the first quarter of 2021, its president told Reuters, as the U.S.-based dispensary operator looks to capitalize on strong demand for weed during lockdowns.

Linton joined Gage as executive chairman in 2019, months after being ousted from the board of Canopy Growth Corp - a business he founded in 2013, took public the next year and transformed into the most valued cannabis company through a string of deals. (https://reut.rs/30rhknz)

Gage, which currently focuses solely on the Michigan market, is expecting sales of around $13.2 million in the third quarter, up 11% from the previous three months.

"We have seen tremendous growth in the Michigan market in 2020 and Gage has been diligent in capturing that growth through its operating assets," said Fabian Monaco, president of Gage Cannabis.

Weed companies in the United States have reaped the benefits of cannabis businesses being allowed to stay open as essential services during the COVID-19 restrictions.

The company outlined plans to open eight to ten new stores by the end of this year and will consider expanding to markets beyond Michigan next year, according to a presentation to investors reviewed by Reuters.

Gage has already filed an offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating it could launch a "regulation A+" offering in the country before the Canada debut.

A regulation A+ offering, also called a mini-IPO, allows companies to raise capital without actually listing the shares on a stock exchange.

Companies whose businesses involve marijuana cultivation are not yet allowed to list in the United States as the plant remains illegal at the federal level.

Gage-branded products are also sold in Canada by Radicle Cannabis, which is backed by Canopy Rivers.

Canopy Growth holds a 27% stake in Canopy Rivers. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Bruce Linton
 
12:48p ENGIE : Engie board set to appoint Catherine MacGregor as new CEO
RE
07:06aCANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in Q1
RE
05:55aELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/01WENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
10/01STUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/28NELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group