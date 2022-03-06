Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

March 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn exited a
bet on Occidental Petroleum Corp, selling the last of
what was once a roughly 10% stake in the oil-and-gas producer,
the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/carl-icahn-exits-occidental-petroleum-after-nearly-three-years-11646596800?mod=latest_headlines
on Sunday, citing a letter he sent to Occidental's board on
Sunday.
Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days
sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist
investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also
resigning.
A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the
WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters,
citing confidentiality.
Icahn has been waging a bitter battle with Occidental's
board over its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum
since 2019, calling it a misplaced bet based on expectations of
higher oil prices.
Occidental Petroleum did not immediately respond to Reuters
request for comment.
